Napier police operation concluded

|
[ login or create an account ]
Tonight police have cleared a property in Bristol Street, Tamatea, Napier.
The target of their search was not located.
All cordons and restrictions have been lifted.
Hawkes Bay Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience during this time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.