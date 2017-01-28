Napier police looking for Shawn Harding

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 08:10

Statement from Inspector Andy Sloan, Acting Hawkes Bay Area Commander.

A search warrant was executed at a Bristol Street, Tamatea, Napier address last night after Police received information that Shawn Harding was at the addresss.

There is a warrant for Harding’s arrest.

Harding is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

For this reason the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed.

Cordons were put in place at the surrounding streets.

Police cleared the address and spoke to those at the house.

Cordons were lifted shortly before 1am.

Harding has not been located, however Police are following lines of inquiry to locate him.

If anyone has any information on Harding’s whereabouts, they can contact their local Police station.

Anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you see Harding, please do not approach and call 111 immediately.

We remind anyone who may be helping Harding that assisting a person to evade Police is a crime and you may become the subject of Police attention.

If we find evidence of this occurring you could be charged with a criminal offence.