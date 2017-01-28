Police advise caution regarding emailed infringement notices

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 08:41

Statement from Inspector Kelly Ryan, Manager: Police Infringement Bureau.

Police are advising members of the public to exercise caution when receiving notification of infringement notices via email.

From time to time Police become aware that people are receiving emails which appear to be from NZ Police to advise them they have been issued an infringement notice.

Police do not send infringement notices via email.

Instead, they are processed electronically via the officer’s mobility device and sent by post to the person’s address.

The emails circulating attempt to legitimise the request by stating the fine can be registered with the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

This is an Australian agency and NZ Police do not register unpaid infringement notices with any external agency.

In New Zealand, if you do not pay an infringement notice then it is referred to the Ministry of Justice for collection.

NZ Police do not collect money received by infringements.

Instead, the money is collected by the Police Infringement Bureau on behalf of the government.

The Police Infringement Bureau is a registered biller with banks so if you pay by internet banking you have assurance that the money is going to the correct place.

You can also pay by credit/debit card, sending a cheque or at any NZ branch of Westpac bank.

The instructions for payment are on the Police website http://www.police.govt.nz/about-us/infringement-services/payments/pay-infringement-fee-or-ticket.

This is a timely reminder to members of the community to verify the origin of all requests for money before paying, even if they appear to be a reputed company or government agency.

The people behind these scams know how to make them appear legitimate.

They are cunning and intimidating, often resorting to threats of bad credit or legal action.

If you receive any emails, phone calls or post from an agency stating that you owe them money do not be afraid to double check the authenticity of the agency.

Look their details up online or in the phonebook and call the public number to verify whether you owe them money and the correct method of payment.

Further information about scams is available on the Department of Internal Affairs website https://www.dia.govt.nz/Services-Anti-Spam-Reported-Scams#rep.