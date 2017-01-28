Skydivers injured in Queenstown incident

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 08:51

Emergency services are attending a serious incident in Drift Bay, Queenstown where two skydivers have crashed on landing.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene at approximately 8:15am this morning, Saturday 28 January 2017.

The skydivers are both in a critical condition.

One is on the way to Dunedin Hospital in a helicopter and the other is being attended to at the scene.

Worksafe and Victim Support have been notified.