Burst of heavy rain for Fiordland Sunday morning

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 09:16

A front preceded by a strong moist northwesterly flow is expected to move onto the South Island during Sunday then weaken. The front brings rain to the west and south of the South Island, with the heaviest falls likely in Fiordland.

This WATCH is for the possibility of rainfall accumulations reaching short duration warning criteria (60-70mm in 9-12 hours) in FIORDLAND during Sunday morning.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case the area in this Watch is upgraded to a Warning or further areas are added.