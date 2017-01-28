Whangarei Police seek witnesses to assault

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 10:01

Police would like to speak to a member of the public who came to the assistance of a man on Central Avenue at approximately 6:30pm yesterday evening, Thursday 26 January.

The 29 year-old victim was sitting in his parked vehicle outside the shops on Kamo Road, opposite Keyte Street in Whangarei when he was approached by two males who asked for a ride home.

The victim agreed to drive the men home.

Once he started driving the males became aggressive towards him and began assaulting him with punches.

One of the males, who was sitting in the rear seat, placed a choker-hold around the victim’s neck as he drove.

The victim complied with the males' directions, which took them around the Avenues area of Whangarei.

The victim drove along Central Avenue and was told to turn right into Second Avenue.

Prior to turning into Second Avenue, the victim flashed his headlights and tooted his horn to gain the attention of a vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

The other vehicle was described as a 4x4 ute with an open back, possibly blue.

The victim then pulled to the left on Second Avenue to try and stop.

The driver of the ute followed and drove past the victim’s vehicle and stopped, at this point the two males decamped from the vehicle.

The driver of the ute provided assistance to the victim.

The two males were not located.

The two males are described as:

Male one:

Blonde hair.

Long on the top.

Clean shaven.

Skinny.

Shorter than 5’4.

Believed to be Maori.

Between 25-30 years old.

He wore a white t-shirt under another dark coloured t-shirt.

Male two:

Large build.

Believed to be Maori.

Dark hair.

25-30 years old.

Looked like he hadn’t shaved for a couple of days.

He had a big, round face and a design tattoo on the left side of his neck that looked like it went down his arm.

Taller than the other male, but still less than 5’4.

He had big arms, big legs and was wearing a light grey hoodie.

Police would like to hear from the driver of the 4x4 ute and ask them to please contact the Whangarei police station and speak to Detective Sergeant David Hamilton on 021 190 7940, or if they wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to hear from anyone in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Water Street who may have noticed suspicious activity or seen the two males decamping.