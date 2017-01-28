Crash blocks Mangaharakeke Road northbound

|
The northbound lanes of the Waikato Expressway are blocked due to a crash.
A truck has crashed into the railings and is being towed. There is also debris on the road.
The road is expected to take another two hours to clear.
Detours are at Wairere Drive and Te Rapa Road.
