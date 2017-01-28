Central Police attend serious crash on SH 57

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 57, north of Shannon, approximately 20 minutes south of Palmerston North.
Police were called at 10:40am, Saturday 28 January, to the incident involving two cars.
Four people are being treated by ambulance services at the scene.
The road is closed between the intersection of Foxton-Shannon Road and SH 57 and the intersection of Sh 56 and Sh 57.
Diversions are in place.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.