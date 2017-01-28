Central Police attend serious crash on SH 57

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 11:05

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State Highway 57, north of Shannon, approximately 20 minutes south of Palmerston North.

Police were called at 10:40am, Saturday 28 January, to the incident involving two cars.

Four people are being treated by ambulance services at the scene.

The road is closed between the intersection of Foxton-Shannon Road and SH 57 and the intersection of Sh 56 and Sh 57.

Diversions are in place.