Police name victim of Eketahuna crash

Police can now release the name of the woman who died in a car crash near Eketahuna on Friday 27 January 2017.
She was 46-year-old Masterton woman Nicola Dawn Dryden.
The serious crash unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.
Police's thoughts are with Ms Dryden's loved ones during this time.
