Body discovered at Paekakariki, Kapiti Coast

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 12:06

Wellington Police have recovered a body this morning, Saturday 28 January 2017, at Paekakariki on the Kapiti Coast.

The man was found washed up on the rocks by a member of the public at approximately 9:15am.

His death is not thought to be suspicious or self-inflicated and a formal identification will be completed shortly.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be completed tomorrow and the death will be referred to the coroner.