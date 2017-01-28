Body discovered at Paekakariki, Kapiti Coast

|
Wellington Police have recovered a body this morning, Saturday 28 January 2017, at Paekakariki on the Kapiti Coast.
The man was found washed up on the rocks by a member of the public at approximately 9:15am.
His death is not thought to be suspicious or self-inflicated and a formal identification will be completed shortly.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be completed tomorrow and the death will be referred to the coroner.
