Professional skydivers injured in training exercise

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 12:39

NZONE Skydive in Queenstown has confirmed an incident this morning (January 28) involving two members of its staff on a training exercise. The incident happened at approximately 7.45am.

The incident happened in the final stages of a staff tandem training jump as they came in to land, performing a low turn at slow speed.

Weather conditions were clear and calm at the time, and investigations are continuing into the cause.

The two staff members were transported by ambulance to the Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown and were later taken by helicopter to Dunedin for further assessment and treatment.

The pair have been described as both in a "stable condition".

NZONE Skydive General Manager Clark Scott said the company was fully supporting the two staff members involved, as well as family, friends and other staff.

"Our immediate concerns are obviously for the wellbeing of the staff involved, and we are not in a position to comment further on their injuries or speculate as to what may have happened."

NZONE Skydive is working closely with all relevant authorities including the Civil Aviation Authority, the Parachute Association and the wider industry.

Operations are temporarily suspended as those investigations continue. At this stage the company anticipates being back to normal operations tomorrow (Sunday January 29).