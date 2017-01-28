Year of the Rooster provides crime prevention wake-up call

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 17:20

Statement from Jessica Phuang, Asian Liaison Coordinator.

Auckland City Police has ushered in the Chinese New Year today with daily reminders on how to stay safe in New Zealand.

Partnering with Chao Shan General Association of New Zealand, Police have produced a calendar featuring crime prevention advice.

It's aimed at the Chinese community living in Auckland, particularly newcomers, and is written in both English and Mandarin.

Each month the calendar has advice ranging from protecting property, avoiding getting involved in organised crime and drugs, through to basic details about Police.

For example, in February, there are details on how to reach emergency services through 111.

It then goes on to say ‘you can ask for the language that you need, such as Mandarin’ They will find a Mandarin speaker for you.’ Readers are reminded that the same support exists should they wish to call Crimestoppers.

The months also steer people toward relevant pages on the New Zealand Police website, such as Advice for New Arrivals, which includes guidance on how to reach ethnic liaison officers.

Asian Liaison Coordinator for Auckland City District, Jessica Phuang, says Police are always looking for new ways to engage with communities and to help people keep themselves safe.

Two Chinese New Zealand Police officers and eight Auckland Safety Community Patrollers have been busy running a Police stand at Chinese markets in Auckland, just some of the pre-Chinese New Year events attended by Police.

Last Saturday 30,000 people visited the markets and Police were very pleased with the level of engagement.

Police and volunteers set a short crime prevention quiz for customers and there were many winners who collected a Police calendar, pen or a key chain.

All of this year’s calendars have already found a home.

The calendars have proved so popular that a larger print run is already being planned for 2018, the year of the Dog.