Summer celebration for five Lotto players

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 20:29

Five households across New Zealand will be celebrating tonight after winning $200,000 each with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at New World Whanganui, Harris Road Superette and Lotto in Auckland, This That and Lotto in Reefton, Countdown Manurewa in Auckland, and to a MyLotto player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Meanwhile, three Lotto players won $115,443 each with Strike Four tonight. The winning Strike tickets were was sold at Harris Road Superette and Lotto in Auckland, Omana View Superette in Auckland, and to a MyLotto player from the Waikato.

With the sun set to shine this weekend, Kiwis will be looking to get outside and enjoy the good weather. Lotto players help organisations like Surf Lifesaving play a critical part in keeping our beaches safer for everyone. So good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.