Police concern for missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 22:12

Police have concerns for the safety and well-being of 21-year-old Carissa Avison who has been reported missing to Police.

Carissa was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane, Auckland Central, at about 8.30am on Thursday 26 January 2017.

She is described as slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black 3/4 length pants and black Nike shoes.

Her family and friends became concerned when she failed to show up for work, which is out of character for her.

Carissa has contacts in Papamoa, Southland, and the wider Auckland area.

She is not believed to have access to a vehicle.

Police would like to hear from anybody who may have seen Carissa or has information on her whereabouts.

Please contact Auckland Police on (09) 302 6400 or report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.