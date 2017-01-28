Burst of heavy rain for Fiordland Sunday morning

|
A front, preceded by a strong moist northwest flow, moves across the South Island during Sunday, then gradually weakens. The front brings rain to the west and south of the South Island, with heavy falls and thunderstorms likely in Fiordland.
This WATCH is for the possibility of rainfall accumulations reaching short duration warning criteria (60-70mm in 9-12 hours) in FIORDLAND during Sunday morning.
People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case Fiordland is upgraded to a Warning, or further areas are added.
