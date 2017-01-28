One dead in fatal crash near Gore

|
One person is dead and another is injured following a single vehicle crash on Donald Road, Maitland, near Gore.
Police and emergency services were called to attend the crash at 7:59pm.
Serious Crash Unit are investigating and the road will be closed while the scene is cleared.
