Heavy rain for Fiordland this morning

Sunday, 29 January, 2017 - 08:08

A front, preceded by a strong moist northwest flow, moves up the South Island today, then gradually weakens. The front brings a period of rain to the west of the South Island, with heavy falls and thunderstorms likely in Fiordland.

This WATCH is for the possibility of rainfall accumulations reaching short duration warning criteria (50 to 70mm in 6 to 12 hours) in FIORDLAND this morning.