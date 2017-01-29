Marton Police looking for owner of bike and hat

Sunday, 29 January, 2017 - 08:35

Central District Police are looking to identify the owner of a bike and helmet found abandoned on Hawkestone Road, Marton overnight.

In the early hours of this morning Police were called to reports of a person lying on the side of the Hawkestone Road.

When Police arrived there was no person found however the bike and hat pictured were located in the area.

Police would like to find the owner of the bike and the hat to ensure they are safe.

If you are the owner of the bike and hat or if you recognise the items please call Police on (06) 351 2535.

