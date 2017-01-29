Fatal vehicle crash in Manukau last night

Sunday, 29 January, 2017 - 09:20

One person died in a vehicle crash in Manukau last night after the driver failed to stop for Police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Great South Road and Cavendish Drive.

The fleeing drive failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a car driven by a member of the public, says local Area Commander Inspector Dave Glossop.

The male driver of the fleeing vehicle has died in the crash.

There were two female passengers in the vehicle and both suffered serious injuries.

One is in a critical condition and the other is stable.

Police are looking for help to identify the female in a critical condition.

She is Maori or Polynesian and has a number of distinctive tattoos including one on her right knee, a musical note on her left inside ankle and a large tattoo on her inside left forearm.

Anyone who may be able to help identify this woman should contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300. Police are also asking any witnesses who may have information to support the investigation to call the same number.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There were five people in the vehicle that was crashed into and they all suffered moderate injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment and support has been offered to them, says Inspector Glossop.

Great South Road at the intersection with Cavendish Driver was closed overnight but has now re-opened.

The Police investigation into the matter is ongoing and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.