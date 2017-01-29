Police track movements of missing woman Carissa Avison

Sunday, 29 January, 2017 - 15:46

Police investigating the report of missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison have now established some of her movements on the morning of Thursday 26 January.

It has been confirmed that she was on Holder Place on the North Shore around 10am.

She then received a ride from Holder Place to Coast Road in Muriwai on Auckland’s west coast, arriving at approximately 11am on Thursday 26 January 2017.

Her exact destination is yet to be determined and Police are working with the driver and her family to find out where she may have been heading. Carissa has previously visited Muriwai, so she will know the area.

Carissa was wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black ¾ leggings and a white t-shirt.

She was carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.

Police are still seeking any sightings of Carissa or information about her whereabouts and thank the members of the public who have already come forward with information.

Anyone with information can contact Auckland Police on (09) 302 6400 or report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.