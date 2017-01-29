Skydivers "stable and improving" after Queenstown accident

Sunday, 29 January, 2017 - 17:57

Two members of staff from NZONE Skydive in Queenstown are "stable and improving" following an incident yesterday morning (January 28).

The pair were coming in to land on a staff tandem training jump when they were injured and later transported to Dunedin Hospital.

NZONE Skydive General Manager Clark Scott said doctors were happy with their progress following treatment.

The company has named the pair as Sasa Jojic and Sasa Ljaskevic, both originally from Serbia.

The company continues to work with authorities investigating the incident and as a result is unable to comment further on what happened.

Staff and family members continue to receive full support from the company.

Normal operations are expected to resume from tomorrow onwards as weather conditions allow.