Truck collision in Inglewood, New Plymouth - section of SH 3 closed

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 09:15

Fire services are cleaning up a section of State Highway 3 following a collision between two trucks at the intersectino of SH 8 and Lower Dudley Road, Inglewood, New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called at approximately 8:15am this morning, Monday 30 January 2017.

One of the trucks was carrying transporter drums holding a hazardous chemical, a number of which have split on the road.

There are no injuries.

State Highway 3 is closed between Tawa Street, Inglewood and Durham Road, Norfolk while the spillages are cleaned up.

Diversions are in place.