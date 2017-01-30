Truck collision in Inglewood, New Plymouth - section of SH 3 closed

|
Fire services are cleaning up a section of State Highway 3 following a collision between two trucks at the intersectino of SH 8 and Lower Dudley Road, Inglewood, New Plymouth.
Emergency services were called at approximately 8:15am this morning, Monday 30 January 2017.
One of the trucks was carrying transporter drums holding a hazardous chemical, a number of which have split on the road.
There are no injuries.
State Highway 3 is closed between Tawa Street, Inglewood and Durham Road, Norfolk while the spillages are cleaned up.
Diversions are in place.
