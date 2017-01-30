Rolleston College officially open

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 09:19

Education Minister Hekia Parata has today officially opened the new Rolleston College in Christchurch.

Ms Parata says she was delighted to celebrate the milestone with the Rolleston community.

"Today is a celebration of everyone’s hard work and commitment to Rolleston College, as well as the continued progress being made in the Christchurch School Build programme.

"The school’s state-of-the-art facilities will support a wide range of effective teaching practices and a lift in achievement for all students," says Ms Parata.

Rolleston College is located on a six hectare site and facilities include flexible learning spaces, a 500-seat theatre, multipurpose gym, an automotive workshop, and dance and music studios.

It will open with a roll of more than 200 Year 9 students, with 1040 students expected by 2021.

"Since the 2011 earthquake Rolleston has experienced significant population growth and this new school will help the community cater for that," says Ms Parata.

The school has been built as part of a Public Private Partnership, along with three other schools. Future Schools Partners has been contracted to deliver these modern and innovative new schools at a cost of $298 million.

Lemonwood Grove School in Rolleston and Haeata Community Campus in Aranui are also opening their doors for the first time at the start of the 2017 school year.