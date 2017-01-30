Police attend serious crash near Timaru

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 08:55

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash involving a truck and trailer on State Highway 1, Orari-Rangitata Highway, north of Timaru.

Police's serious crash unit is in attendence at the crash and the road is closed.

Diversions are in place at McLellan and Old Main South Road.

There is no information on any injuries at this stage.