Serious crash South Canterbury, 15-20 km detour in place off SH1 all morning

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 09:45

A serious single truck crash has closed State Highway 1 in South Canterbury thismorning, between the Rangitata and Orari Rivers, north of Timaru, potentially until after lunch today.

The crash is near the intersection of Looker Road and the State Highway, just east of Belfield.

The detour route takes drivers southbound onto State Highway 79 Rangitata-Orari Bridge Highway, then back to Winchester-Geraldine Road, with the reverse detour for drivers heading north.

NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Lee Wright thanked drivers for factoring in extra time for this journey this morning given the length of the detour route.