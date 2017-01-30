One dead after truck crash on Orari-Rangitata highway

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 10:40

The male driver of the truck and trailer that crashed on Orari-Rangitata Highway this morning has died.

The crash occurred at 8.30am.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no other occupants in the truck.

The road remains closed with diversions at in place. The southbound diversion is along State Highway 79 Rangitata-Orari Bridge Highway, then back to Winchester-Geraldine Road, and the reverse for northbound motorists.

The serious crash unit is investigating and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.