Caution urged on SH3 while oil spills are cleaned up

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 10:46

Emergency services are attending to several oil spills on and near State Highway 3, Awahuri.

Awahuri is between Palmerston North and Fielding.

Contractors are in the process of clearing up the area but motorists are urged to approach the area with caution; keep speeds down, increase following distances and buckle up.

Green Road and Awahuri Fielding Road are also affected by the spills.

The cause of spills is unclear at this stage.