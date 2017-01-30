Challenge to boost workplace cycling in New Plymouth

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 11:43

Jump on a bike this February and show how much you Love to Ride!

This nationwide event is for workplaces to sign up and encourage their staff to cycle to and from work, and see for themselves how easy and enjoyable cycling is.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says New Plymouth is a great destination for riding.

"We have fantastic on-road and off-road cycling routes throughout the city so it’s easy to get on a bike before and after work," he says.

"We’ve been really impressed with the number of proactive Taranaki businesses who have already signed up. We encourage everyone to give cycling a crack in February and see for themselves how easy it is to incorporate cycling into their daily routines."

New Plymouth District Council Manager Transportation Carl Whittleston says Love to Ride is not about how many kilometres each business can tally up over the month.

"It’s purely motivation to get more people onto bikes with a smile on their face," he says.

"We’ve had years of investment into cycling infrastructure from the Council and the NZ Transport Agency which makes New Plymouth very cycle-friendly."

The nationwide event is offering up prizes, including trips to Croatia and Vancouver as well as smaller giveaways.

To register, go to lovetoride.net/np.