Police confirm identity of body found at Paekakariki

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 12:46

Police have confirmed the identity of the man found at Paekakariki rocks on the Kapiti Coast on Saturday 28 January, 2017.

He was 35-year-old Jared Evan Anderson of New Plymouth who has been missing from Otaki Beach since last week.

He was one of two men who drowned while out on an inflatable boat on Monday 23 January, 2017.

The other man, 52-year-old Wayne Anthony De Bruyn of Otaki, was found the same day.

Police extend their sympathies to the families and friends of both men.