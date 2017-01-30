Massey Creative Arts staff feature in Cindy Sherman events

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 13:04

Staff from the Massey University College of Creative Arts have been involved with public events for the Cindy Sherman exhibition since it opened at the Wellington City Gallery in mid November, including a talk by School of Art senior lecturer Dr Martin Patrick who joined other artists to talk about his favourite Cindy Sherman work.

College of Creative Arts staff are involved in public presentations being held as part of the Cindy Sherman exhibition through February and March.

Described as one of the world’s most influential artists, photographer Cindy Sherman transforms herself into a range of characters using costume, makeup and prostheses. The resulting photographs explore gender, social conditioning, narcissism and celebrity culture.

The College is partnering the exhibition at Wellington City Gallery that closes on March 19.

"The College offers degrees in art, photography, fashion and moving images. So the fit with the exhibition is really strong," Associate Professor Heather Galbraith from the School of Art says.

"It’s a great opportunity for our staff to share their knowledge and expertise and for our students to engage with an artist of Cindy Sherman’s stature."

On Thursday February 2, Distinguished Professor Anne Noble, who is a renowned photographer, is part of a late night event involving novelist Pip Adam and filmmaker Gaylene Preston in a discussion about their favourite works from the show.

On February 22, College of Creative Arts Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Claire Robinson will be part of a panel discussion on ageing and agency chaired by Radio New Zealand’s Kim Hill. Professor Robinson will share some of her research about the politics of women and grey hair.

Photographic design tutors Caroline McQuarrie and Shaun Waugh will then talk about their favourite works in the exhibition on Saturday February 25 focusing on the processes and techniques.

The College’s involvement with the exhibition concludes on March 18 after events featuring Dr Galbraith, Professor Noble and artist and academic Sarah Jane Parton, who will be joined by other artists, curators academics and cultural commentators to discuss Ms Sherman’s enduring effect on photography and art.

Massey Bachelor of Design and Bachelor of Fine Arts students also have opportunities to be involved in the exhibition. Four student internships involved with various aspects of the programme have been awarded and in the first three weeks of semester one classes attending the exhibition will be given free entry.