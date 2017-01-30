Christchurch Police investigate Woolston aggravated robbery

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 13:10

Canterbury Police are investigating an aggravated robbery which occurred at a Ferry Road service station in Woolston, Christchurch last night.

At approximately 10:00pm on Sunday 29 January 2017, a male offender entered the store carrying a knife.

He pointed the knife at the service attendant and demanded money from the till, before fleeing the store with a sum of cash and heading down Hargood Street.

Cordons were put in place and a dog unit attempted to track the offender, however the track ceased early on.

It is possible the offender fled on a bike or other vehicle.

Police are seeking any sightings of the offender, who is described as approximately 18 to 20 years old, dark skinned, approximately 160cm tall and has a slim build.

He was wearing black pants and long black hoody with distinctive white detail on one sleeve, black and lime-green Nike trainers, and a red cap with stickers on.

He also had a blue bandana on with white detail and was carrying a brown or black back-pack.

Anyone who believes they may be able to identify the man in the attached image or any sightings of the alleged offender should be reported to Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The victim has been spoken to and, while she was not injured, is receiving support.