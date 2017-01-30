SH3 opens following oil spills and chemical spill

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 13:16

State Highway 3 is now open following several oil spills near Awahuri, south of Feilding, and a chemical spill in Inglewood, New Plymouth.

Motorists should continue driving with caution in both areas as some chemicals remain on the road in Inglewood.

Police urge all motorists in both areas to keep speeds down, increase following distances and buckle up.