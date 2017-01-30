Sealing work on Glen Lyon Road to be completed this week

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 15:07

Work to seal part of the old Glen Lyon Road near Twizel is expected to be completed this week.

A 1km unpaved section of the road that runs parallel to the Boundary Terrace subdivision has been sealed to reduce dust levels generated by traffic.

Originally an unused access track, the road was later designated as a public road to allow better access to a subdivision development located at its end.

The sealing work is being done by Whitestone Contracting Ltd.