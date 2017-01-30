Police seek Cedric Nepia

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 15:06

Whanganui Police are looking for Cedric Nepia and have a warrant for his arrest.

He is of medium build and 177cm tall.

The 43-year-old has connections in Waiouru, Hastings, Whanganui and South Taranaki.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local Police Station or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.