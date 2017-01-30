Police search for Carissa Avison ongoing

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 15:00

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Newman

The search for missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison is ongoing with Police following several lines of inquiry.

Police have spoken to a number of friends, family, work colleagues and people who have recently been in contact with Carissa to get a clearer picture around her last known movements.

Our inquiries so far have lead us to Muriwai and there are SAR teams are working in the forest near the corner of Coast and Grass Track Roads in Muriwai.

At this point we have no reason to suspect foul play, however, we are concerned for Carissa's safety as her actions are out of character.

We continue to appeal to members of the public for any sightings of Carissa.

If she is aware of the search, we ask Carissa to make contact with Police or family and let us know she is well.

If you see Carissa, or have information on her whereabouts, please call Auckland Central Police Station on (09) 302 6400.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.