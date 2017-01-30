Chlorine-free filling stations on the way for Hastings

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 16:38

Chlorine-free water filling stations will be up and running within three to four weeks, in Hastings, Flaxmere, Havelock North, Bridge Pa and Paki Paki.

Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule today [January 30] announced that staff had found an effective, safe way to enable people who want to use chlorine-free water to be able to fill containers. The work involves selecting suitable points on the supply system for public filling stations in each of the areas, then adding carbon filters to remove chlorine and putting in taps to enable people to fill containers. Water meters will be added to monitor use and ensure filters are replaced as required.

"We are moving to this solution as it appears there is going to have to be chlorine in our water supply for longer than we had hoped. We want our water supply to be safe, and for people who really want chlorine-free water this is the only possible solution at this point.

"The water will be chlorinated to the point the taps are attached, so we can be sure it is safe to that point."

Mr Yule said he and other councillors were receiving a "strong and constant message" that people want access to chlorine-free water.

"We also know they want safe water and this solution, using these filters that are very effective at removing chlorine, is the fastest and most reliable we have found."