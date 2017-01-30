Drivers leaving Chch on Northern Motorway, changes coming later this week

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 16:24

Motorists travelling north from Main North Road onto the Christchurch Northern Motorway are advised to expect changes to the road layout from later this week, as work on the Western Belfast Bypass continues.

Traffic will be diverted onto the new Northern Motorway on-ramp just after Dickeys Road to allow NZ Transport Agency contractors to construct connections between the new bypass and the Northern Motorway.

The work is weather dependent and will be postponed if necessary. These temporary changes will remain in place until the end of the year.

Motorists are advised to drive with extra care and attention while they get used to the layout.

Work on the Western Belfast Bypass is progressing well and the project is on track to be finished by February 2018.

Drone footage of the project, shot this month, and more information can be found here.

For real time information on road works and highway conditions visit www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 444 449).