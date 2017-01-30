Person dies three weeks after SH3 Manawatu crash

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 16:35

A person who was critically injured in a crash on State Highway 3 three weeks ago has died in hospital today (Monday 30 January 2017).

They are the second person to have died as a result of the crash, which involved a car and a truck at the intersection on Rangitikei Line and Oroua Road at about 7.30pm on Monday 9 January.

Police are not in a position to release or confirm the names of the deceased at this time.

Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.