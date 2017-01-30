Water take bans increase in Hastings

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 16:49

More irrigation bans are back on, with a total of 37 now in force, and very little rain is predicted for Hawke’s Bay this week.

Some of the 35 streams and rivers regularly gauged for summer flows are switched into ‘ban’ status when water flows drop to pre-set low-flow limits. For example, this week six of the seven different ban levels for the Waipawa River have been triggered and are now ‘on ban’.

"Irrigators should be checking the Regional Council’s website daily to make their own assessment on how rivers are tracking," said Ian Lilburn, Environmental Officer Compliance.

A quick view map plus up to date details are on http://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/water/low-flows/ - or search on #lowflows.

Total bans currently operating as at 30 January:

Kopuawhara Stream, Sandy Creek/Papakiri Stream at TÅ«tira, Aropaoanui River, Ngaruroro River at Whanawhana, KaramÅ« Stream, Mangateretere Stream, Louisa Stream, Karewarewa Stream, Te Waikaha Stream, Poukawa Stream, Tukipo River, Papanui Stream and Puhokio Stream.

Partial bans operating as of 30 January:

Tutaekuri River at Puketapu (for 3,800 litres/second), Tutaekuri-Waimate Stream (down to 1890 l/s), Ngaruroro River at Fernhill (down to 5000 l/s), Raupare Drain (down to 549 l/s), Maraekakaho Stream (down to 250 l/s), Tukituki River at Red Bridge (down to 22,022 l/s) and at Tapairu Road (down to 3000 l/s), Waipawa River at Waipawa SH2 (down to 3000 l/s).

HBRC will host the next Climate Briefing this Thursday 2 February at 9am, which is open to public.

Although the region is dry early (about a month ahead of normal), it is too early to call it a drought. The regional drought committee would be convened to discuss and advise on any drought status, but only informal conversations have been held to date.

During a ban, consent holders are not able to take water for crops or pasture, but are able to take water for domestic and stock supply.