Man dies after water rescue off Ruakaka Beach, Northland

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 19:00

An Auckland man has died after getting into difficulty in the water off Ruakaka Beach in Northland.

Police responded to reports of three people being swept out to sea shortly before 6pm on Monday 30 January, 2017. It is believed they were going out to check a crab pot.

All three were located and returned to shore.

The deceased was given CPR but died at the scene.

The other two people are receiving medical treatment.