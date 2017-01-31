Heavy rain in the west and gales in the east of the South Island

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 09:09

An active front is expected to move onto the lower South Island late this afternoon and evening, then move northwards over the remainder of the South Island during Wednesday and weaken.

A strong, moist northwest flow ahead of this front is forecast to bring a period of heavy thundery rain to the west of the South Island. About Fiordland, 150 to 200mm may accumulate today, while for Westland 250 to 300mm may accumulate, especially about the ranges, until Wednesday morning. Also, significant spillover is possible about the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, where up to 110mm may accumulate within 15km east of the main divide today.

People in these areas are advised to watch out for rapidly rising rivers and streams, and possible surface flooding and slips.

In addition, northwest gales are likely across much of southern and central New Zealand ahead of the front. The strongest winds are likely about Fiordland, Southland, Otago and inland Canterbury until early Wednesday, where severe northwest gales gusting 130 km/h in exposed places are forecast.

People are advised winds of this strength could bring down trees and powerlines, damage unsecured structures and make driving hazardous.