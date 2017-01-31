New bus stops all go in Hastings

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 09:45

Buses will be stopping at the new central city bus stops in Eastbourne St from Thursday.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, which runs the Go Bus service, confirmed that it would be using the stops beside the new shelters built by Hastings District Council from February 2.

The stops are outside the Hastings Library, about a block from the old bus shelters. The demolition of the old ones, outside the Heretaunga Women’s Rest, will start on Thursday.

The new shelters had been designed to be light and airy and include comprehensive information on the bus timetables and cycleway information. The glass panels are etched to ensure people see them and reflect art work in the city.

Signs advising of the change will be put up in the old stop areas.