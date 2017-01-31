New Hawera Community Corrections site opens

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 10:53

Hawera has a brand new Community Corrections building that will be safer for staff, Corrections Minister Louise Upston says.

The building is part of a five-year nationwide renewal programme to make Community Corrections sites more secure.

Ms Upston said the purpose-built building has the best modern facilities and security of any new Community Corrections site in the country.

"The building offers a safer working environment for staff as well as having facilities that encourage positive interactions with offenders and their families.

"The safety and security features at Hawera Community Corrections include CCTV monitoring, a main entrance that can be remotely locked, duress alarms and swipe card access to staff-only areas," says Ms Upston.

The new site also includes an improved community work area and dedicated rooms where work and living skills programmes as well as rehabilitation, motivation and maintenance programmes can be delivered. A new whanau room provides a comfortable space where staff can meet families of offenders.

"Hawera staff have the tools and resources to manage offenders and keep the community safe," Ms Upston says.

The 14 staff at the site manage 286 offenders on 339 community-based sentences and orders including home detention and community work.

The building was officially opened today by Corrections chief executive Ray Smith.

More than 30,000 offenders are serving community-based sentences at any given time. Community Corrections supports these people to motivate them to make changes in their lives and give back to their communities.