Power outage affecting wider Hanmer area

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 11:20

Police would like to urge motorists and tourists to be aware of a power outage currently affecting the wider Hanmer area, including Leslie Hills, Waiau, Marble Point and Lewis Pass.

Anyone planning on visiting attractions such as the Hanmer Springs is advised to check they're open before setting out as many have been forced to close until power is restored.

"Engineers are hoping to restore power within the next couple of hours.

In the meantime, homeowners and business owners are encouraged to take extra security precautions wherever possible as some alarms may be affected," said Senior Constable Graham Flynn.

"Motorists are also asked to exercise caution and take extra care on the roads."

Anyone who thinks they can take advantage of the current situation is reminded that there will be a zero tolerance approach to any offending.

If you notice any suspicious activity, please call Police immediately on 111.