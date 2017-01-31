Search resumes for missing Auckland woman Carissa Avison

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 11:30

The search for missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison has continued this morning with police focusing on the Woodhill Forest area on Auckland’s West Coast.

We have previously confirmed Carissa received a ride from Holder Place to Coast Road in Muriwai, arriving at approximately 11am on Thursday 26 January 2017.

At this point we have no reason to suspect foul play, however, we are concerned for Carissa's safety as her actions are out of character.

SAR teams are working in the forest area near the corner of Coast and Grass Track Roads.

We ask anyone who may be in the area to contact police if they see anything suspicious.

Carissa was last seen wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black ¾ leggings and a white t-shirt.

She may also have been wearing a turquoise coloured snow board jacket and was carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.

Anyone with information can contact Auckland Police on (09) 302 6400 or report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.