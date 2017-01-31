Police seeking further help in search for Shelley Crooks

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 11:40

West Coast Police continuing inquiries into the whereabouts of Shelley Crooks are seeking information on a person and a car seen on Coast Road on Christmas Eve, to help eliminate them from our inquiries.

Police are seeking sightings of a female hitchhiker on State Highway 6 (Coast Road), at or around the Westport/Inangahua T-intersection, around mid-morning on Saturday, December 24.

Police are also looking to speak to the drivers of any white 1980s or early 1990s four-door sedans travelling in this area at the time to also make contact with Police.

"We’re keeping an open mind as to where Shelley may be, and we want to speak to these people to find out whether they can help us, or eliminate them from our continued inquiries," Detective Sergeant Norton says.

"We’re also appealing to Shelley herself to come forward, either to Police, or to family or friends.

We just want to know you’re okay."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kirsten Norton on (03) 768 2611.