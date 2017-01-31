Islamic Women's Council of NZ sends condolences to Quebec

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 11:38

The Islamic Women’s Council sends its sincere condolences to the families of victims of the terror attack in Quebec, Canada. We know this senseless act is the culmination of a series of hate-fuelled incidents targeted at that particular mosque. "The killing in Canada today is no co-incidence, and we believe is linked to what is happening in their neighbouring country" said Chairperson, Dr Maysoon Salamah.

The Council condemns the policies of the Trump Administration in banning entry of Muslims, many of whom are fleeing horrific war and violence in their own countries, others who have been settled in the United States for many years and have valid residence permits.

"Not only is this policy in breach of human rights and international conventions, but it is also against all moral and ethical standards" Dr Maysoon Salamah said.

IWCNZ is calling on the New Zealand Government and all elected representatives to take decisive action. "A very strong message must be sent to the new administration, and we request that that the Government consider suspension of diplomatic ties until such time as there is a change in their policy targeting a religious group. This policy is causing direct harm to individuals and is a huge threat to international peace" said Dr Salamah

"We also request our Prime Minister speak out against the response by the Australian Government, whose treatment of asylum seekers had brought world-wide condemnation for many years" she said.

The Council would like to recognise and commend the efforts made by Americans, protesting and taking legal action against the policies of the new Administration.