He Tohu official opening on May 19

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 11:46

The opening date for He Tohu, a new permanent exhibition of three founding documents of New Zealand, is Friday 19 May 2017 at the National Library of New Zealand. The exhibition will be open to the public from the following day, Saturday 20 May 2017.

He Tohu will be officially opened by The Governor-General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy and attended by invited guests.

He Tohu exhibition has been developed in partnership between the Crown and MÄori since mid-2014. Iwi MÄori from throughout the country, also women’s groups, will be represented at the official opening.

More information about timing and media opportunities on the day will be sent to you closer to the date.

What is He Tohu?

It is a new permanent exhibition of three constitutional documents that shape our nation:

- 1835 He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni - Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand

- 1840 Te Tiriti o Waitangi - Treaty of Waitangi

- 1893 Women’s Suffrage Petition - Te Petihana Whakamana PÅti Wahine - The taonga are currently at Archives New Zealand, in Wellington, in a display opened in 1990 by the then Governor-General, Sir Paul Reeves, which is now at the end of its life.

The new exhibition will be located in the National Library of New Zealand building opposite Parliament, although the documents remain under the statutory care of Archives New Zealand

What is the new exhibition intended to provide?

- Preservation of the taonga for future generations. Archives New Zealand and National Library conservators are working to preserve the documents for many generations to come. The ongoing care of our national historical documents is a statutory responsibility of the Chief Archivist, under the Public Records Act 2005.

- Improved access for all New Zealanders to these three constitutional documents that shape us as a nation - hence the location in the more publicly visited National Library building, with its larger space that will be open six days a week.

- On-site and online learning opportunities for all New Zealanders, with a focus on 10 to 15 year olds.