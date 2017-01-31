Multi-cultural walk launches Porirua’s Waitangi Day Festival

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 11:59

Bring your national flag for a multi-cultural walk to launch Porirua’s massive Waitangi Day Festival of the Elements this Monday.

The Festival is celebrating its 25th year. It attracts thousands of locals and visitors for a day of art, culture, music and korero and this year it’s going to be bigger and better than ever with Ladi6 the headline act.

"It’s a fantastic day of free, family-friendly entertainment and fun to celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi and the rich multi-cultural society that makes up Porirua City," says Porirua Mayor Mike Tana.

The Porirua Community Arts Council is partnering with Porirua City Council for this year’s event which will be held at Te Rauparaha Park and Arena and in PÄtaka Museum of Art + Museum from 11am to 5pm.

"The Arts Council is delighted to be building the festival through formal partnership with the Council and in its 25th year it is timely that the organisation of this event goes to a whole new level," said Arts Council Chair Judy McKoy.

People are being invited to bring their national flag and assemble at Takapuwahia Marae at 10.15am for a walk to Te Rauparaha Park for the official opening of the Festival.

"Everyone granted citizenship in Porirua last year has been invited to attend a pÅwhiri and morning tea at Takapuwahia Marae before the event," says Mayor Mike. The new citizens can then join the Mayor, Councillors, NgÄti Toa and the public for the walk to launch the Festival.

Wiremu Grace of NgÄti Toa will be there. "We’re starting off with a parade of flags celebrating the diversity of cultures that make up Porirua City. At Te Rauparaha Park we’ll open the day with a haka-pÅwhiri and karakia."

Local iwi NgÄti Toa Rangatira will feature in the day’s PÄtaka programme, with traditional and contemporary arts space, spoken word, music and a panel discussion called ‘Let’s talk Treaty’.

Each year the festival focuses on an element and this year air is being celebrated through a range art, crafts and activities including the making of paper planes, wind chimes and anemometer wind socks. There will be a workshop by Tape Art NZ to design and create multi-cultural art kites and the kites they’ve recently created with Porirua communities will be on display.

Visitors to the festival can also enjoy the art, watch or take part in bubble soccer, snap a pic in a photobooth, or check out the sporting and fitness demonstrations.

There will be plenty of music all day, with Ladi6 the headline act, supported by MÄori Sidesteps and Chocolate Box, with K’lee from Mai FM MC-ing the celebration, plus kapa haka and community and cultural performances throughout the day.

The food stalls at the Festival also reflect the city’s diverse cultures, with Moroccan, African, Thai and Cambodian fare amongst those adding spice to the day.

"It’s going to be a great day out for whÄnau, friends and visitors to our beautiful city," says Mayor Mike.

Porirua City Council is also sponsoring a national event - the Porirua Skate Competition - on the newly painted award-winning Porirua Skate Park. The park has had a makeover, with its new 3D mural winning first place for Best Professional Mural in the 2016 Resene Mural Masterpieces Awards. People can watch skaters battle it out for cash prizes in the Skate Competition at the revamped skate bowl.

For more about the Waitangi Day Festival of the Elements visit https://www.facebook.com/events/374411079575829/ or www.elementsfestival.org.nz