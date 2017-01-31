Police pursuit of stolen motorcycle from Remuera

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 12:45

Police were called at around 11.24am after reports of up to three men attempting to steal a motorbike from a property on Remuera Road.

Police were immediately deployed and saw a vehicle leaving at speed from the address.

This vehicle has been previously reported as stolen.

The vehicle was observed by police on Shore Road and followed to Remuera where a brief pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit was abandoned twice on Remuera Road due to the high speeds and dangerous driving of the offending vehicle.

The police Eagle helicopter has taken over and followed the vehicle through Remuera and Glen Innes before it was spiked on Murton Road.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and is currently assisting police with our enquiries.